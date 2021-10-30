Credit Suisse Group Raises Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $130.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.50% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.84.
Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $119.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $123.27.
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $1,702,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,429.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,521 shares of company stock valued at $16,315,019 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $494,011,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,102 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,602 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $420,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.