Analysts Set Expectations for iMedia Brands, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMBI)

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of iMedia Brands in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for iMedia Brands’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 31.43% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $113.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.55 million.

IMBI has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on iMedia Brands from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut iMedia Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

IMBI stock opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. iMedia Brands has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $130.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $7.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMBI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 48,670 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 905,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 410,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

