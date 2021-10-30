Fmr LLC Buys 36,222 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 630,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,222 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $7,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 363.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 66.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMCR opened at $12.07 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.51%.

AMCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.77.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $900,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,322.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

