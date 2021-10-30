Fmr LLC Purchases 50,878 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Fmr LLC increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 345.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,878 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $8,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth $17,158,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth $1,983,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $4,133,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KALU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $44,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $109,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $250,532. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KALU opened at $97.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.59 and a 200 day moving average of $120.42. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $141.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.68%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

