Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $295.60 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.60 and a 52 week high of $304.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.25.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.