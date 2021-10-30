Fmr LLC Takes Position in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Fmr LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 201,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 23.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 245,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 13.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 225,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at about $4,813,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at about $9,274,000. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 3.18. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $50.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. Precision Drilling’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post -8.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PDS. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$66.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

