StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Insider Patricia Marie Harrod Sells 4,221 Shares

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) insider Patricia Marie Harrod sold 4,221 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $300,028.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $69.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.77. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $71.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. Analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in StoneX Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in StoneX Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in StoneX Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in StoneX Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.