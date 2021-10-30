Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.71% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven consumer finance company which focused on vehicle finance and unsecured consumer lending products. The company’s vehicle finance products and services include consumer vehicle loans, vehicle leases and automotive dealer floorplan loans. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

NYSE:SC opened at $41.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.08. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a current ratio of 45.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.40.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 12.7% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 166.2% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 285,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 178,477 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 22.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 304,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 55,209 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 8.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 711,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,833,000 after purchasing an additional 57,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

