Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $135.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.36.

Shares of AMD opened at $120.23 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $128.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.03. The firm has a market cap of $145.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 408,920 shares of company stock worth $44,036,202 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 92,320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 61,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

