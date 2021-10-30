Cynthia A. Glassman Sells 3,200 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $113.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.13. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 44.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 939.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.41.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

