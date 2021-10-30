Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.46% from the company’s previous close.

LON FOXT opened at GBX 47.15 ($0.62) on Thursday. Foxtons Group has a one year low of GBX 31.90 ($0.42) and a one year high of GBX 75.80 ($0.99). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 52.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 56.27. The company has a market capitalization of £151.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Foxtons Group Company Profile

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

