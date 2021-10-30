GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,870 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) target price on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,460 ($19.07) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,550.50 ($20.26).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,508.60 ($19.71) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,439.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,399.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of £75.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.38. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

