Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price on the mining company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Antofagasta to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,367.14 ($17.86).

LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,425.50 ($18.62) on Thursday. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 1,002.50 ($13.10) and a one year high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of £14.05 billion and a PE ratio of 18.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,429.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,539.24.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

