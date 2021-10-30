Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 29,366 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 481,747 shares.The stock last traded at $56.07 and had previously closed at $55.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARNA. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.95 and its 200 day moving average is $61.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). Analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi acquired 1,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.41 per share, for a total transaction of $50,410.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $151,510. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

