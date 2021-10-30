The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) by 11.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RLX opened at $4.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.54. RLX Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $393.61 million during the quarter.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

