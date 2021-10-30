The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes $167,000 Position in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,713,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,765,000 after buying an additional 45,745 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 16.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 704.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 91,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $826,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.89. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 394.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 million. Analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HARP. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In related news, CFO Georgia Erbez acquired 10,300 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $83,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

