Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €94.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Basf currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €82.40 ($96.94).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of BAS stock opened at €62.28 ($73.27) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €65.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €67.06. Basf has a one year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a one year high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.