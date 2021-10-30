BlackRock Inc. Sells 189,175 Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,667,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 189,175 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Fortress Biotech were worth $16,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 34,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBIO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

FBIO opened at $3.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $329.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $6.10.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $17.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 63.05% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

