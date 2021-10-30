JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 932,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Martin Midstream Partners were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 69.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 21,455 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 26,791 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 2,255.1% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 406,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 389,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MMLP opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.76%.

In other news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $140,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,691,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,277,654.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 48,013 shares of company stock valued at $150,274 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

