211,269 Shares in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 211,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 5.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. QVT Financial LP bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth $2,553,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,947,000 after buying an additional 28,765 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TNK shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Shares of NYSE TNK opened at $13.88 on Friday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.20.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.19). Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 47.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $51.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

