Fmr LLC Has $9.15 Million Stock Holdings in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,197,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,062 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Priority Technology were worth $9,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the first quarter worth $70,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the first quarter worth $299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 42.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 41,386 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 727.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 12,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 158.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. 6.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Priority Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Priority Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Priority Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Priority Technology stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $365.04 million, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.43.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $125.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Hipp purchased 8,509 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $44,757.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,684.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,013 shares of company stock worth $74,988. Company insiders own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

