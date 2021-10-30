SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $509.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $493.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.48. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $341.80 and a fifty-two week high of $513.97.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

