ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOFV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 303.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,638,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,672 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $11,083,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOFV opened at $2.30 on Friday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 32.65% and a negative net margin of 2,465.73%.

In related news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford bought 20,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $56,481.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,130,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,986,623.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

