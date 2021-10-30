Fmr LLC Has $9.79 Million Holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 38.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 630,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 395,868 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $9,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,819,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after acquiring an additional 755,397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 11,252.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 350,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 347,025 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,221,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $838,000.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $11.01 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.65% and a negative net margin of 281.99%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.