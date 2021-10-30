LPL Financial LLC Acquires 1,922 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,383,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,466 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,468,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,904 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,230 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,255,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,551,000 after acquiring an additional 786,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 880,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,775,000 after acquiring an additional 566,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

DOX opened at $77.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $55.04 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.