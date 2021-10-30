PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 151.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,199 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 9.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 26.9% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 330.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $1,997,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $127.35 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.04 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $435.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTC. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on PTC from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.42.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

