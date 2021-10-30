IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,922 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in IES were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of IES by 659.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 638,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,805,000 after acquiring an additional 554,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IES by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,642,000 after acquiring an additional 51,531 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IES by 733.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 33,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IES by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 27,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IESC opened at $49.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.23 and a 52 week high of $56.24.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $405.90 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 4.25%.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across a variety of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

