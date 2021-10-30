California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,028 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 49,572 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,451.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 168,262 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 16.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,627 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at $770,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at $952,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at $885,000. 25.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of KRP opened at $15.09 on Friday. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The company has a market cap of $913.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 86.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.91 million. Analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.26%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.