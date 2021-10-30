Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target Raised to $11.50

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Celestica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 1.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Celestica by 49.4% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,584,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,230 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Celestica by 0.3% during the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,911,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,667,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Celestica by 681,894.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,389,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Celestica by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,382,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,554,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Celestica by 14.4% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,372,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,438,000 after acquiring an additional 425,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

