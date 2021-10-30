California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 71,638 Shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,638 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in GTY Technology were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GTY Technology by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after acquiring an additional 171,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in GTY Technology by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GTY Technology in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GTY Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $7,648,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in GTY Technology by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,105 shares during the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GTYH opened at $7.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $8.28.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.32 million for the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 82.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that GTY Technology Holdings Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of GTY Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Craig Ross sold 41,928 shares of GTY Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $310,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 28,899 shares of GTY Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $204,604.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,470 shares of company stock worth $702,287 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

