BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Bradesco Corretora

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bradesco Corretora from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Shares of BRFS stock opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.75. BRF has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $6.07.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. BRF had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 11.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that BRF will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BRF by 61,939.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 99,723 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in BRF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,484,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after buying an additional 1,731,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

