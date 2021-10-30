Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes $250,000 Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 77,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BBIO stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.61. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.31. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 789.46% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The firm had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. The company’s revenue was up 5399900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

BBIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.90.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

