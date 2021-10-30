California Public Employees Retirement System Has $92,000 Stock Position in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,912 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Western New England Bancorp were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 18.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 28.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WNEB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $227.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $9.98.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 8.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

