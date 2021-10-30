California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 70,451 Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) by 74.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 70,451 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 28.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBT opened at $8.06 on Friday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $375.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 2,018.33% and a net margin of 90.39%. The company had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0185 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

