California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,727 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 113,588 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of VAALCO Energy worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,367,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 12,349 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 435,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,598 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 24,274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 75,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 39,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

NYSE EGY opened at $3.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.55. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $47.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.69 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 20.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.