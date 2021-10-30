Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Lowered by Analyst

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Independent Bank Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.33.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $72.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.70. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.72 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In other Independent Bank Group news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $375,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,947.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,247,000 after acquiring an additional 229,916 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 154.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,424,000 after buying an additional 280,758 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 82.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

