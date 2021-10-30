Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Holdings Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,460 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 19.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 59,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,750.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 26.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PESI opened at $7.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.25. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.68.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

