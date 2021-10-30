FY2022 EPS Estimates for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clearway Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Clearway Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.39 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

NYSE:CWEN opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 90.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 223.33%.

In other Clearway Energy news, Director E Stanley Oneal acquired 2,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $75,978.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 112,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

