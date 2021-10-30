Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nordstrom, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.54. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NYSE:JWN opened at $28.73 on Thursday. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2,873.00, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 68.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 122.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.