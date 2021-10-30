First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Up 214.5% in October

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, an increase of 214.5% from the September 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $55.46 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.68 and a 12-month high of $57.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMHI. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 495.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000.

