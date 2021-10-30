Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,000 shares, a growth of 205.9% from the September 30th total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

OTCMKTS TNEYF opened at $2.89 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $3.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12.

Several brokerages have commented on TNEYF. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

