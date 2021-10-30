Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Short Interest Up 226.8% in October

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 990,000 shares, a growth of 226.8% from the September 30th total of 302,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SDPI stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.43. Superior Drilling Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Superior Drilling Products worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.