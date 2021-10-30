Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UBS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $15.09 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank cut UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a CHF 18 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.98.

UBS stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its position in UBS Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 669,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after acquiring an additional 70,386 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,543,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,147,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,943,000 after acquiring an additional 116,892 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in UBS Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,765,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,419,000 after acquiring an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,099,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,169,000 after acquiring an additional 34,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

