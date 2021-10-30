Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $215.00 at Morgan Stanley

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.94% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.75.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $241.40 on Thursday. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $173.13 and a 52-week high of $243.91. The stock has a market cap of $155.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.88.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

