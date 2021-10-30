XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. raised their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $46.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.87. XPeng has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $74.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 8.67.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. The company had revenue of $582.55 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPeng will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,478,000 after acquiring an additional 42,072 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 677,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 43.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 19,648 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

