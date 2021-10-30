FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Alkermes plc Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alkermes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.36.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

Shares of ALKS opened at $30.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.43, a PEG ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alkermes by 600.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 5,267.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 71,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,895,000 after acquiring an additional 224,559 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 756,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,134,000 after acquiring an additional 17,924 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 64.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,133,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,845,000 after acquiring an additional 838,832 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Emily Peterson Alva bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

