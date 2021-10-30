WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Sells $551,880.12 in Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Richard Wright sold 10,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $551,880.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $56.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSFS. Stephens reduced their target price on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 474,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,103,000 after acquiring an additional 98,018 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

