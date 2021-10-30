KeyCorp Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FIGS in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $101.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.50 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of FIGS opened at $33.61 on Friday. FIGS has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.68.

In other news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $59,100,041.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $7,450,713.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

