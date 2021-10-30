KeyCorp Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FIGS in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.
FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $101.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.50 million.
Shares of FIGS opened at $33.61 on Friday. FIGS has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.68.
In other news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $59,100,041.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $7,450,713.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FIGS Company Profile
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.
