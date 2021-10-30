BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Sells $725,957.40 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $725,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Karen A. Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Karen A. Foster sold 325 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $18,609.50.

BLFS stock opened at $53.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.07 and a 1-year high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,636,000 after purchasing an additional 590,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,896,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 583,954 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 350,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after purchasing an additional 344,463 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,579,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

