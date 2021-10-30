MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential downside of 12.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

Shares of MXL opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $63.99.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven G. Litchfield purchased 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $124,883.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 107,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,826,829.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $1,484,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 985,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,748,095.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and have sold 189,636 shares valued at $9,576,193. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MaxLinear by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,424,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,448,000 after acquiring an additional 70,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 101.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,708,000 after purchasing an additional 812,924 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 6.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,469,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,435,000 after purchasing an additional 84,514 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,407,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 21.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 207,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

