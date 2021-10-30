MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential downside of 12.70% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.
Shares of MXL opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $63.99.
In related news, insider Steven G. Litchfield purchased 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $124,883.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 107,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,826,829.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $1,484,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 985,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,748,095.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and have sold 189,636 shares valued at $9,576,193. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MaxLinear by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,424,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,448,000 after acquiring an additional 70,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 101.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,708,000 after purchasing an additional 812,924 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 6.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,469,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,435,000 after purchasing an additional 84,514 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,407,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 21.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 207,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.